LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of SoCal Edison customers are without electricity Thursday morning as a precaution because of the gusty, powerful winds raking the region.
SoCal Edison began shutting off power to customers Wednesday afternoon as a Red Flag warning went into effect for much of Southern California.
Of its five million customers, SoCal Edison says they shut off power to more than 48,000. The bulk of the power outages were in the Inland Empire, where 22,656 customers in Riverside County and 3,824 in San Bernardino County were in the dark. In Los Angeles County, 8,510 were without power, along with 6,093 in Ventura County.
In Orange County, where firefighters are battling the wind-whipped Bond Fire, 1,605 customers were without power.
But because this week’s wind storm is expected to last into Saturday, almost 250,000 SoCal Edison customers are under consideration for a public safety power shutoff. They include 76,864 in Ventura County; 58,390 in San Bernardino County; 54,030 in Riverside County; 28,412 in Los Angeles County; and 19,297 in Orange County.