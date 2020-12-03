LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three people have been charged in connection with the stabbing of a transgender woman at MacArthur Park nearly two months ago, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Javier Trimin-Rodriguez, 22, of Los Angeles, pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of attempted murder and extortion in connection with the Oct. 4 attack, according to the D.A.’s office.

The charges included allegations of a hate crime, use of a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon, great bodily injury and committing the crimes in association with a criminal street gang.

Co-defendant, Margarita Valencia, 23, of Castaic, previously pleaded not guilty to one felony count of extortion involving another transgender woman on or between June and August, as well as an allegation that the crime was committed in association with a criminal street gang.

Donoban Fonseca, 24, whose city of residence was not released, was charged Oct. 16 for his alleged involvement in the attack, along with a separate stabbing of a transgender woman at the park on two different occasions — Aug. 21 and Sept. 1.

He has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, extortion, conspiracy to dissuade a witness and attempting to dissuade a witness and allegations that the crimes were hate crimes and for the benefit of a gang.

Fonseca has remained behind bars since his Oct. 14 arrest. Trimin-Rodriguez and Valencia were arrested Wednesday and also remain behind bars, jail records show.

The victim, Daniela Hernandez, was taken to a hospital where she was treated. Following the attack, activists descended on the park demanding justice.

The three could each face potential life prison terms if convicted as charged, the D.A.’s office said.