SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Stylist Cynthia Morgan curled her client’s hair Thursday for what might be the final time this month.

“I’m gonna miss my clients,” she said. “They’re like family.”

But neither the potential closure nor the timing, are up to Morgan with Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing a new stay-at-home order that will close many businesses if Southern California hospitals fall below a 15% threshold in available intensive care unit beds starting Saturday.

As of Thursday, Southern California had 20.6% of ICU beds available, according to the California Department of Public Health.

On the list of businesses that must close if that threshold is met — hair salons. For Dazzling Beauty Salon in Santa Clarita where Morgan works, it will be the second closure since the pandemic started in March.

And while Morgan said she will not miss the commute from Hesperia to Santa Clarita if the salon closes, she’s worried about the possibility of becoming homeless.

“I’m not trying to be funny,” she said. “I mean, I’m a single parent. I lost my husband — this month will be a year on the 14 — so I’m a single parent.”

RELATED: LA County Again Sets Record For COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

Longtime client Brigette Booker said she was not thrilled about the potential shutdown, she said she was willing to make the sacrifice after seeing someone close to her die from the virus.

“I can’t see another loved one passing away,” she said. “If we all just put on a mask and just follow the guidelines.”

Health officials said the closure of salons, barbershops and many other businesses is key in preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed this winter.

As for Booker, she said she was already planning to hunker down with her chihuahua, Ginger, as much as possible until cases drop and a vaccine is available to the public.

“We just have to buckle down, and even if I’m getting my hair done today, if I have to go back and get French braids for another 7 months, I will,” she said.

Despite the hardship that could come with another shutdown, both clients and stylists said everyone has to do their part to stop the spread of the virus.