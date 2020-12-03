SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County recorded an all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday.

There are currently 735 patients hospitalized due to the virus, and 179 of those patients are in the ICU.

The number of hospitalized patients reported Thursday exceeds the previous high of 722 recorded on July 14. The ICU high was set mid-July with 245.

The death toll increased to 1,586 and the 1,102 new cases were reported, raising the cumulative case count to 81,653.

So far, nine deaths have been reported this week — compared to 26 reported last week.

However, officials continue to stress that deaths are a lagging indicator.

The increases in COVID-19 cases across the state prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom today to issue another stay-at-home order that will shut down bars, wineries, personal services businesses such as hair salons and barbershops and restrict restaurants to just takeout and delivery.

Retail businesses that remain open will be restricted to 20% capacity.

In Orange County, officials said that hospitals are struggling with a nursing shortage that may present problems if cases and hospitalizations continue to surge as they have been.

“There’s plenty of space for ICU expansion and equipment like ventilators and (personal protective equipment), but there’s a potential major shortage of hospital staffing” for ICU beds, which require a higher degree of care skills and experience, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said Tuesday.

The mounting numbers are confirming officials fears about a holiday-fueled surge in cases, said county CEO Frank Kim. However, the full impact of Thanksgiving and Black Friday will likely not be seen fully for another week, he added.

Officials recommend waiting at least two days after traveling or attending an event or gathering to get tested because the infection might not be detected right away.

