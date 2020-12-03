LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday announced a regional stay-at-home order while expressing there are still ways to get some fresh air.
While the executive order will force closures of all bars, wineries, personal service businesses, hair salons and barbershops in areas with less than 15% of ICU capacity, schools with waivers can stay open, along with “critical infrastructure” and retail stores at 20% of capacity.
Newsom also announced ways people can get outside and take care of their mental health including the following activities:
- Go to a park
- Go to a beach
- Go on a hike
- Go on a bike ride
- Go fishing
- Do yoga, meditate
- Take your dog on a walk
- Do and outdoor fitness class
- Go on a run with your partner
- Go skiing, snowboarding, sledding
Under the order, restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only and the state will also restrict non-essential travel.
On Wednesday, the state reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases, the most ever in one day. A record 8,500 people are in hospitals, including more than 2,000 in intensive care units, leaving the state with fewer than 2,000 available intensive care beds.
