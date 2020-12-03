LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the COVID-19 pandemic surging across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he would issue a regional stay-at-home order in areas facing ICU bed shortages.
The new order – which will force the closure of all bars, wineries, and personal services like hair salons and barbershops – will affect regions that have reached 15% of ICU capacity. The order allows schools with waivers to stay open, along with “critical infrastructure.”
Retail stores will be capped at 20% of capacity, restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery service only, and non-essential travel will be restricted.
Under the new order, the state is split into five regions – Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley, Northern California, Greater Sacramento and the Bay Area, which is projected to fall below 15% ICU capacity in mid-to-late December. The other four regions are projected to fall under 15% capacity by early December.
The statewide order follows in the footsteps of the city and county of Los Angeles.