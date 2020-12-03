CRESTMORE (CBSLA) — A huge fire that started in a mulch yard has jumped to a pallet yard and is now threatening structures.
The fire was first reported at about 11:45 a.m. in a mulch yard between Wilson Street and Brown Avenue, according to San Bernardino County Fire. Gusty winds quickly fanned the flames into a nearby pallet yard.
Outside Fire – 11:42 am 5000 blk of Wilson Ave, in Jurupa Valley. Firefighters are on scene of an mulch fire that spread to a pallet yard with heavy wind. #WilsonIncident pic.twitter.com/UZRWNJq2li
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) December 3, 2020
Several semi trucks and cars, and at least one pickup truck were spotted burning.
The fire is burning in an industrial area, but firefighters are also busy battling wildfires in the Riverside County community of Nuevo and in Orange County’s Silverado Canyon.