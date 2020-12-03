Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One man has died Thursday in a fire that erupted at a Westwood apartment, and a second person has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1700 block of South Kelton Avenue just before 2 a.m. and found smoke coming from a two-story garden-style apartment building, according to Los Angeles Fire spokesman Nicholas Prange. Flames were found in the rear of the second floor and were extinguished by 2:25 a.m.
Two people were found in the apartment and a man was declared dead at the scene. The second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No further information was available about the second person.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.