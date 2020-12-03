Comments (2)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former CBS Los Angeles entertainment reporter David Sheehan has died. He was 82.
Sheehan, who was a trailblazer and legend in entertainment news, first worked for CBS from 1970 to 1984, before a 10-year stint at KNBC. He returned to CBS 2 from 1994 to 2004.
He was the first entertainment reviewer and interviewer on local television, interviewing several celebrities throughout his 34-year career, including Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Clint Eastwood, Jack Nicholson, Paul Newman and Tom Cruise.
Last year, Sheehan revealed he had been fighting cancer for several years. He died Tuesday from complications of a stroke he suffered last week.