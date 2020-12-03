LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD has identified a suspect in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 76-year-old great-grandmother in the Westlake District.
Ronald Waldamar Jo-Jlux, also known as Ronald Lux, is wanted for questioning in the hit-and-run that killed Jean Chu Ham on Nov. 23.
Ham had been crossing Miramar Street near Union Avenue when a car made a westbound left turn onto Miramar, and collided with her. The impact knocked her onto the street and dragged her about 15 feet. The driver did not stop to help her.
Detectives believe Lux is driving the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, a 4-dooor, tan or gold, 2003 to 2008 Toyota. The car is believed to be missing its hubcaps or is equipped with aftermarket black rims.
Lux is believed to be living out of the car, and his whereabout are unknown.
He is described as a 26-year-old Hispanic man about 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and light-colored shorts.