LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Powerful winds overnight brought down several large trees in Long Beach.
Long Beach was not spared from the cold, gusty winds that are whipping up a wildfire in Orange County and forcing preemptive power outages in Simi Valley.
One large tree crashed down onto a car, and just a few blocks away near 6th Street and Park Avenue, another large tree was blown over and is blocking the road.
Another tree was spotted down, the bulk of it narrowly missing an apartment building.
There have been no reports of serious injuries.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the region and gusts along the coasts are expected to gust as much as 40-55 mph through Thursday afternoon.