IRVINE (CBSLA) – The wind-whipped 3,600-acre Bond Fire erupted in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine Thursday morning, and immediately forced evacuations.
Here are the latest evacuation orders and closures.
Mandatory Evacuations:
- Foothill Ranch
- Portola Hills area west of El Toro Road and north of the 241 Freeway.
- Silverado Canyon
- Williams Canyon
- Modjeska Canyon
Voluntary Evacuations:
- Lake Forest: The 241 Freeway along Bake Parkway, to Musick and north to the Irvine border.
- Lake Forest: Along the 241 Freeway north to Bake Parkway and the Foothill Ranch Community Park.
- The Portola Hills area not covered by the mandatory evacuation.
- Borrego Canyon
- Baker Ranch
- Live Oak Canyon
- Trabuco Canyon
- Rose Canyon
- Valley Vista Way
- Meadow Ridge Drive
Road Closures:
- Santiago Canyon Road closed from Jackson Ranch Road to the 241 Freeway.
Evacuation Centers:
- Santiago Canyon College at 8405 E. Chapman Ave. in Orange. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials cannot establish an evacuation shelter, but they are providing people with vouchers to stay in hotels.
- The Orange County Emergency Operations Center has created a hotline for residents: 714-628-7085.
