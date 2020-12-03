REAL-TIME EVACUATION MAP | EVACUATIONS AND CLOSURES

NEAR IRVINE (CBSLA) – A 3,600-acre wildfire broke out in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine late Wednesday night amid gusty Santa Ana winds, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes.

The Bond Fire was sparked by a house fire before 10:15 p.m. in the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Road, the Orange County Fire Authority reports. The fire quickly spread into the brush and then exploded into a wildfire.

The Bond Fire is pushing towards the area of October’s 13,400-acre Silverado Fire, which forced tens of thousands of residents in Irvine and Lake Forest to evacuate.

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, there was no containment. CBSLA reporter Kara Finnstrom described the chaotic scene, saying “the wind was whipping up flames, with embers flying everywhere.”

OCFA Capt. Thanh Nguyen told CBSLA that the fire jumped from the east side to the west side of Santiago Canyon Road.

“We were expecting gusts of up to 70 miles per hour in this area,” Nguyen said.

“We’ve seen the wind change also drastically, so that’s what we’re telling all our personnel to be aware of that constantly changing wind,” he added.

More than 800 firefighters are on scene. Firefighting aircraft were grounded because of the wind conditions, Nguyen disclosed.

Mandatory evacuations were issued overnight for residents in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. As the blaze spread southwest, more mandatory evacuations were issued for Foothill Ranch and the Portola Hills area west of El Toro Road and north of the 241 Freeway.

Voluntary evacuations were issued for Borrego Canyon, Baker Ranch, Live Oak Canyon, Trabuco Canyon, Rose Canyon and Valley Vista Way and Meadow Ridge Drive.

There was also a voluntary evacuation order issued in Lake Forest for the 241 Freeway along Bake Parkway, to Musick and north to the Irvine border, as well as the 241 Freeway north to Bake Parkway and the Foothill Ranch Community Park.

There was no word regarding how many homes were threatened and whether any had been destroyed. Santiago Canyon Road was shut down from Jackson Ranch Road to the 241 Freeway.

A Red Cross evacuation point has been established at Santiago Canyon College in Orange. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials cannot establish an evacuation shelter, but they are providing people with vouchers to stay in hotels.

The Southland is currently in the midst of a Santa Ana wind event which has prompted red flag warnings throughout the region due to dry, blustery conditions and low humidity which have created ripe conditions for wildfires.

The Bond Fire was burning near the site of the Silverado Fire, which broke out Oct. 26 at Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads, burned 13,400 acres and forced more than 90,000 people to evacuate. Southern California Edison notified California state regulators that its equipment may have been to blame for sparking the Silverado Fire. No homes were destroyed.