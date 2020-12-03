LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One day after agreeing to a contract extension with Finals MVP LeBron James, the Lakers have reportedly agreed to a new deal with his running mate, forward Anthony Davis.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the sides have agreed to terms on a new five-year $190 million contract that will keep Davis with the Lakers through the 2024-25 season. However, Wojnarowski notes that the deal includes an early termination option for Davis prior to that final season that would allow Davis to re-enter the free agent market then if he wanted.

The 27-year-old Davis was traded to the Lakers prior to last season in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. In his first season in Los Angeles, Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in 62 games played. He was selected to his seventh All-Star team in addition to being named 1st team All-NBA and 1st team All-Defense in helping lead the Lakers to their 17th championship. He finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Originally selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the then New Orleans Hornets, Davis spent seven seasons in the Big Easy before the trade to L.A. last year. With the new deal, the Lakers now have both James and Davis under contract through the 2023-24 season. The team’s preseason slate for the 2020-21 season begins on December 11 with a crosstown matchup against the Clippers.