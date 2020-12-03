LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Airbnb announced Thursday a plan to prevent large gatherings over the New Year’s Eve holiday period at its listings in Los Angeles and elsewhere.
The New Year’s Eve changes will be implemented for users in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, France and Spain. Guests that don’t have positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire-home listings.
“This approach will be anchored by a two-night minimum in entire home listings for guests without a history of positive reviews in parts of North America, Western Europe and Australia,” according to an Airbnb statement.
“This plan marks the latest of a number of recent changes to our platform to meet this specific public health moment, prioritize safe and responsible travel, and do our part to try and stop large gatherings that can spread this virus.”
One-night reservations already booked will go through as planned.
Airbnb will also restrict certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without positive reviews and block reservations within “an expanded radius.”
All guests must also attest that they will not throw an unauthorized party and that they may be pursued legally by Airbnb if they break the company’s rules.
In August, Airbnb issued a global party ban at its listings as well as a 16-person occupancy cap.
Over Halloween weekend in the United States and Canada, the company implemented a one-night reservation policy in all its listings.
