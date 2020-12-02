Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — City and county officials, along with survivors and families, marked the fifth anniversary of the deadly terror attack in San Bernardino Wednesday.
On Dec. 2, 2015, 14 men and women were killed in a mass shooting at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, Twenty-two others were also wounded in the attack.
The mass shooting was an attack by an employee, Syed Farook, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, on his office Christmas party. The couple later died in a shootout with police.
The families of the victims and the survivors attended a private service Wednesday, but the county plans to also unveil its concept for a public memorial to honor those killed in the attack.