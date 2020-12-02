LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar LeBron James is signing a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million deal that would keep him in the purple-and-gold through at least the 2022-23 season.
James’ current deal has a $41 million player option for the 2021-22 season. This new deal would replace that one.
The 35-year-old James lead the Lakers to their 17th NBA championship in October and their first title since 2010.
The Lakers are now hoping to come to terms with All-Star Anthony Davis, who opted out of the final year of his contract and is currently a free agent.
Davis and James share the same agent, Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul.
Charania notes that James’ son, Bronny James — a basketball talent in his own right — is also on track to graduate from Chatsworth’s Sierra Canyon High in 2023. With the league by that point expected to again allow high schoolers to jump straight to the NBA, that would potentially pave the way for James to suit up and play alongside his son.
