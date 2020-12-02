LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As Santa Ana winds return to the Southland raising the risk of wildfires, “Red Flag No Parking Restrictions” will be in effect in Los Angeles starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The parking restrictions help ensure that parked vehicles do not delay firefighters reaching blazes or residents evacuating.
Related: Another Round Of Santa Ana Winds Could Knock Out Power To Thousands Across SoCal
Vehicles will be prohibited from parking on pre-determined narrow streets, hairpin turns, tight curves and key intersections, which have been marked with signs from Caltrans.
According to the LAFD, anyone parked within “Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones” will be towed during the restrictions, which will be in place until further notice.
“The fire service has learned from incidents such as the Oakland Hills fire and the Cedar fire that citizens becoming trapped in their vehicles, while evacuating, can lead to a catastrophic situation,” the department said.
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings in most of Los Angeles and Orange counties, beginning Wednesday night and continuing into the weekend.
In Los Angeles County, the warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Saturday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Los Angeles County mountains, Angeles National Forest and Santa Clarita Valley.
A separate red flag warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Friday for the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, along with the coastal area, which extends to downtown Los Angeles.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)