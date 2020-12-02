LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Protesters gathered outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s home Wednesday for the ninth consecutive day in an attempt to persuade President-elect Joe Biden not to appoint Garcetti to his cabinet.
Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles and Ground Game LA have vowed to conduct a demonstration every day until Biden commits to not appointing Garcetti to the cabinet.
They are critical of Garcetti’s handling of homelessness, public transportation and other issues.
On Sunday, Tabatha Jones Jolivet, a spokeswoman for BLM-LA, said Garcetti “has failed the people of Los Angeles in an unending number of ways — from criminalizing folks for being houseless, to refusing to stand up for people who are killed by his police force.”
“We refuse to be quiet as President-elect Biden considers him for a cabinet post where his reach will extend to setting national policy,” she said.
Garcetti has repeatedly said he has not sought a position with the Biden administration.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)