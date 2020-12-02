PASADENA (CBSLA) — With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increasing in the city of Pasadena, health officials Wednesday ordered a limited stay-at-home order.

“The City of Pasadena is emphasizing the need for restaurants and patrons to follow all public health protocols in order for outdoor dining to continue,” the city said in a statement. “Pasadena is not the place to come for social gatherings, whether at a home of a friend or relative, a fraternity picnic or a group meal at an outdoor dining establishment — no gatherings are allowed.”

The latest order, in effect from midnight Thursday until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 20, prohibits all public and private gatherings and events with people from more than one household — except for faith-based services and protests.

City officials will still allow outdoor dining, but only those from a single household can eat together.

“Restaurants should provide this information to patrons, such as on their websites and as they take reservations,” the statement said. “Compliance by restaurants and customers is required if outdoor dining is to remain viable.”

Also, businesses currently permitted to operate indoors must require all patrons to wear a face covering at all times and follow social distancing guidelines. Nonessential retail and personal care services may not exceed 25% occupancy and retail establishments must increase vigilance in managing occupancy to reduce crowding, the city said.

Essential retail must also reduce indoor occupancy to allow for social distancing at all times and reduce crowding.

Businesses currently permitted to operate outdoors must require all customers to wear face coverings at all times and maintain social distancing.

The city said it would also be enforcing the state’s order, which requires residents to stay at their own homes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for essential activities, with restaurants required to close outdoor dining by 10 p.m.

The city’s latest health order can be read in full on the city’s website.