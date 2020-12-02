Comments
VERNON (CBSLA) – Two people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a food processing plant in Vernon prompted a hazmat callout Tuesday night.
The leak occurred at around 7 p.m. at a plant near Downey Road and East 44th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
A man and woman were found unconscious and rushed to local hospitals. LACFD Capt. Ronald Haralson confirmed Wednesday that the two victims, a man and a woman, later died.
A LACFD hazmat team was brought in to determine what started the leak. The substance was determined to be liquid nitrogen, Haralson said.
The name of the facility where the leak occurred was not confirmed.