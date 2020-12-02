Comments
VERNON (CBSLA) – A leak at a food processing plant in Vernon sent two people to the hospital and prompted a hazmat callout Tuesday night.
The leak occurred at around 7 p.m. at a plant near Downey Road and East 44th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Two people were found unconscious and rushed to local hospitals. Their conditions Wednesday morning were unclear.
A LACFD hazmat team was brought in to determine what started the leak. The substance was unknown.
The name of the facility where the leak occurred was also not confirmed.