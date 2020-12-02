Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – County officials Wednesday reported another 5,987 cases of COVID-19, with 2,439 people hospitalized, the highest level of the entire pandemic.
Another 40 coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing the county’s total to 7,740,
The cumulative total of cases is now 414,185.
Of 2439 people in hospitals, 24% are in the ICU, and 13% are on ventilators, said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.
“We are seeing terrifying increases in cases in L.A. County,” she said. “We are now at the worst point in this pandemic.”
Ferrer said there are no activities where people shouldn’t be wearing a face covering outside their home except for swimming, in addition to social distancing and other protocols.