LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ice-T took to social media to encourage people to wear masks after his father-in-law, who he described as a “serious ‘No Masker,'” was hospitalized with COVID-19.
The rapper and actor shared a photo of his wife Coco Austin’s father saying, “My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.”
My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020
He continued, “Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame”
A fan responded to his tweet saying, “some of us gotta learn the hard way,” to which Ice-T replied, “Some people think a Mask is a sign of weakness.. My homie @BrotherMob who had it, told me.. ‘Ice, your Gangster can’t fight this s—…..’ I heard him loud and clear!”
He wrote to another fan saying, “Honestly.. A lot of no maskers only do it because they’re listening to the President.. Just sayin,” adding, “I would NEVER wish ANYONE sickness… I don’t need that Karma.”