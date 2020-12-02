LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Mayor Eric Garcetti Wednesday announced 40 local families experiencing homelessness are moving into a new apartment complex in the San Fernando Valley.

Parthenia Place is the city’s first State Homekey Project site to house homeless people, and it is located in Martinez’ Council District 6.

“Our neighbors sleeping on the streets face a heightened risk of exposure to illness and death, and this pandemic has added another measure of danger and threat to their health and lives,” Garcetti said. “Parthenia Place is exactly what our state had in mind when it launched Homekey — a safe, permanent home for our most vulnerable Angelenos.”

Martinez said, “As Chair of the COVID-19 Committee, alongside my colleagues, we approved $200M in CARES Act funding towards housing the unhoused, including Project Homekey.”

She said 14 motels and apartment buildings have been purchased throughout L.A. to provide 750 units and rooms for those seeking housing, including Parthenia Place and two motels in Council District 6.

This week, 40 families experiencing homelessness in the Northeast Valley will move into Parthenia Place, a brand new apartment complex in Council District 6 as the first site to open under Project Homekey in the City of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/pQk3YthGk6 — Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) December 2, 2020

“I could not be happier for these 40 families who finally have a place to call home in a brand-new apartment complex,” Martinez said. “Many of these families come from our motels, where we are actively providing educational assistance to families and children experiencing homelessness.”

Parthenia Place was established in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles and LA Family Housing which will provide on-site support services as well as case management to help the families integrate into permanent supportive housing.

