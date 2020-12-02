LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday night announced an initiative to help struggling restaurant employees, after outdoor dining was once again forced to shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, called SERVE (Secure Emergency Relief for Vulnerable Employees), will provide financial aid to those who have lost their jobs or are unable to work due to restaurants no longer being allowed to operate for in-person dining.
Thousands of service industry workers will be eligible for a one-time stipend of $800 to offset some of the financial impact of pandemic.
Food service workers who live in the city of Los Angeles are eligible to apply if they have an income below $58,000. About 4,000 will be selected to receive a stipend.
The application process is set to open on Monday.