LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Drive-in movies are making a comeback in Hollywood, literally.
Arena Cinelounge Sunset has set up a new drive-in movie theater that will show films seven nights a week. The theater is off Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.
The theater’s organizer’s say they are following all public health protocols, with socially distanced parking spots and specially-packaged concessions with contactless delivery.
Showings start Thursday with new releases like “Fatman” starring Mel Gibson and Walton Goggins and “Wander,” which stars Tommy Lee Jones and Aaron Eckhart. Starting on Christmas Day, Arena Cinelounge Sunset will hold a three-day “It’s A Shane Black Christmas” event, showing some of his holiday action classics like “The Long Kiss Goodnight,” “Lethal Weapon,” and “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.”
Tickets, which start at $20 per vehicle, and concessions must be purchased in advance.