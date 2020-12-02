LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while Ventura County reported more cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,072 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 85,896 cases and 1,444 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 67,734 had recovered.
There were a reported 628 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 126 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,551 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 96,657 cases and 1,136 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 88,085 had recovered.
There were 856 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 177 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 794 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 20,987 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, 16,883 had recovered, 3,919 were under active quarantine and 185 had died.
There were 102 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 33 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 1,131,710 Riverside County residents, 1,138,049 San Bernardino County residents and 277,658 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.