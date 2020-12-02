LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The city of Los Angeles is inviting gun owners to exchange their guns for a gift card this Saturday.

Gun owners can receive a gift card worth up to $100 for turning over a handgun, shotgun or rifle, and up to $200 for an assault weapon. No questions will be asked about the weapons that are turned in.

The gun buyback event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three locations: the Lincoln Park Recreation Center at 3501 Valley Blvd.; Bethel A.M.E. Church LA at 7900 S. Western Ave.; and the Van Nuys Masonic Building Association at 14570 Sherman Way Blvd.

Firearms should be transported unloaded and in the trunk of vehicles. Organizers say quantities of gift cards are limited so they reserve the right to limit the number any one person may receive, regardless of how many firearms they bring in. All participants must wear a mask and remain in their vehicles at all times.