Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large fire tore through a row of commercial buildings in the Pico-Union neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
The blaze began outdoors sometime before 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Pico Boulevard and then spread to several one-story buildings, totaling about 20,000-square-feet, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.
It took 85 firefighters about 53 minutes to bring the flames under control using ladders and interior hand lines. Several portions of the buildings were compromised, the fire department said.
There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation. It’s unclear exactly what types of businesses the buildings housed.
Pico Boulevard was shut down for several hours.