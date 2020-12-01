LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With roots traced back to the 1700s, the U.S. Postal Service is a reliable employer that isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
Currently, the USPS is looking to fill about 1700 positions throughout the greater Los Angeles area.
From carriers to clerks to to handlers and holiday help, the positions range from career to non-career. All positions come with at least partial benefits.
“We’re looking for trustworthy, hardworking people,” said recruiter Analia Garcia. “This is a fast-paced environment…You don’t need experience. We will train you on all of the positions we have available.”
Garcia said the positions are filling quickly, so those who are interested should apply soon.
“The sooner you apply, the sooner we bring you on board,” she said.
Candidates can visit www.usps.com/careers and create a profile in order to apply.