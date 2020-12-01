LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The city of Los Angeles has reversed a decision to close a coronavirus testing site at Union Station Tuesday because of a film shoot.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that the Union Station testing site would in fact be open Tuesday, this after the site was abruptly closed Monday night.

“My team has worked to reopen testing at Union Station on Tuesday,” Garcetti tweeted early Tuesday morning. “The 504 Angelenos who were scheduled for a test there can visit the kiosk as originally planned or any of the other 14 city sites, where we offer 38K tests daily.”

The entertainment outlet Deadline reported that the testing site was closed for filming of the “She’s All That” remake, titled “He’s All That.”

FilmLA, the nonprofit group serves as the official film office for both the city and county of L.A., said the shoot involves a crew size of about 170 people.

“Prior to this issue being brought to our attention, neither FilmLA nor the locations team for the production company had prior knowledge of a COVID-19 testing center operating on-site,” FilmLA said in a statement Monday night.

FilmLA said it did not know who made the decision to close the Curative testing center to appointments, but stated that it was not a decision sought by the production company.

Free COVID-19 walk-up testing is offered daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a kiosk on the Union Station south patio. No appointment is required, but to register for a test, click here.