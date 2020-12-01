Comments
FULLERTON (CBSLA/AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been moved out of intensive care, although he remains hospitalized in Southern California with heart-related issues.
Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener says the team’s 93-year-old former manager is doing rehab at the hospital in Orange County.
Lasorda has been hospitalized since Nov. 8, although the team didn’t make it public until a week later.
The former Olympic gold medal-winning manager attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.
