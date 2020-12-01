Comments
TOPANGA (CBSLA) — A single-car crash took out a power pole and sparked a small brush fire in Topanga overnight.
The crash happened at about 11 p.m. along south Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Grandview Drive.
— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) December 1, 2020
One car appeared to have hit a power pole and its box, which then sparked a fire in two acres of brush along the road. The brush fire was quickly extinguished but power was knocked out to more than 20 SoCal Edison customers in the area.
The crash and repair work also shut down Topanga Canyon in both directions. A Sigalert was issued for Topanga Canyon at about 7 a.m. for an unknown duration, so contractors can come to the area to repair the wiring, according to the California Highway Patrol.