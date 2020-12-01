LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Santa Ana winds are bringing critical fire weather conditions back to Southern California this week.

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for the valleys and mountains of Los Angeles County and inland Orange County from Wednesday night to Saturday night. Forecasters say red flag conditions are likely.

Very dry vegetation, low humidities, & gusty winds create elevated to critical fire weather conditions through this week! Locations vary over time, but Red Flag Conditions are likely Wed night-Fri. #fireweather #LAwind #socal #SBwind #cawx pic.twitter.com/1snLqb9kMk — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 30, 2020

“Gusty north to northeast winds for the next several nights and mornings will turn primarily northeasterly for the latter half of the week. Damaging Santa Ana winds are possible across the mountains between Thursday and Friday,” forecasters said on Tuesday.

Gusts could hit 50 to 50 mph in the valleys, and 50 to 55 mph in the mountains Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Forecasters say the winds will be so strong, they may be able to take down trees and power lines.

The windy weather won’t be accompanied by scorching temperatures — a cold alert has been issued for the Antelope and Santa Clarita Valleys.