By CBSLA Staff
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The annual Festival of Lights has been dimmed just a little this year to discourage crowds at the Mission Inn in Riverside.

The annual Christmas display of thousands of blazing lights at the landmark hotel will be limited to socially-distanced light displays and décor, and there will be no switch-on ceremony this year. The hotel will also not bring in vendors or attractions.

Also missing this year are activities like horse-drawn carriage rides and an outdoor skating rink.

The city of Riverside decided to move forward this year with more conservative displays for the holidays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Riverside County remains in the state’s most restrictive purple tier, which does not allow large gatherings.

Downtown Riverside’s free Christmas light displays will be up through Dec. 31.

