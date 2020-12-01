RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The annual Festival of Lights has been dimmed just a little this year to discourage crowds at the Mission Inn in Riverside.
The annual Christmas display of thousands of blazing lights at the landmark hotel will be limited to socially-distanced light displays and décor, and there will be no switch-on ceremony this year. The hotel will also not bring in vendors or attractions.
Also missing this year are activities like horse-drawn carriage rides and an outdoor skating rink.
The city of Riverside decided to move forward this year with more conservative displays for the holidays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Riverside County remains in the state’s most restrictive purple tier, which does not allow large gatherings.
Downtown Riverside’s free Christmas light displays will be up through Dec. 31.