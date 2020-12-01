RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — An Eastvale man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old Riverside woman 25 years ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday to forcible rape and kidnapping charges.
Ralph Leslie Koll, 49, who also faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon to perpetrate a sexual offense, was arrested in August after an investigation by the Riverside Police Department’s cold case division.
Earlier this year, cold case detectives requested that DNA connected to the Oct. 8, 1995 assault be screened for possible matches in the state’s crime database. Kroll’s DNA profile matched that of the suspect.
Kroll, who has a prior conviction for armed robbery, was being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.
