LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and KCET Tuesday announced a nationwide weekly music series that will feature highlights from the past decade of the LA Phil’s Hollywood Bowl summer concert series.

The “In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl” series will be shown on PBS stations nationwide from Jan. 15 through Feb. 19. at 9 p.m.

The television series, which aired in Southern California earlier this summer, allows viewers nationwide to experience iconic moments from the LA Phil archives at the Hollywood Bowl.

“While it was heartbreaking not to be able to share music together at the Hollywood Bowl this past summer, having the opportunity to look back on these extraordinary concerts reminded us of everything that makes it so special and unique,” said Gustavo Dudamel, The LA Phil’s music and artistic director.

“These beautifully crafted programs take us across genres and generations, from celebrations of Mexico to some of the most legendary jazz, pop, Broadway and classical artists giving once-in-a-lifetime performances,” he said. “We will return to the Bowl stronger than ever, but until then we can enjoy these magical moments.”

Upcoming episodes of “In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl” will air as follows (subject to change):

Jan. 15: “Musicals and the Movies” featuring “On The Town,” performed by Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell; Kristen Chenoweth singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and Audra McDonald performing “When Did I Fall In Love,” “Make Someone Happy” and “Moon River.” The concert also features the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Kevin Stites, Bramwell Tovey and Dudamel;

Jan. 22: “Hecho en Mexico (Made in Mexico)” featuring Rodrigo y Gabriela, Natalia Lafourcade, La Santa Cecilia, Los Angeles Azules performing with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) and Paolo Bortolameolli performing with Dudamel and the LA Phil;

Jan. 29: “Jazz at the Hollywood Bowl” featuring Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Wayne Shorter, Marcus Miller, Cindy Blackman Santana, Dianne Reeves, Ivan Lins, Chucho Valdes, Kamasi Washington, Cecile McLorin Salvant and Christian McBride;

Feb. 5: “Gustavo and Friends” featuring some of Dudamel’s favorite performances from throughout the years, including selections from “Swan Lake” with American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland, Dvorak’s Cello Concerto with Pablo Ferrandez and the finale to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony featuring J’Nai Bridges;

Feb. 12: “Musica Sin Fronteras (Music Without Borders)” featuring Los Angeles Dodgers sportscaster legend Vin Scully narrating “Lincoln Portrait” with Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, singer-actor Carlos Vives singing “La Tierra del Olvido” and “La Gota Fria,” Cafe Tacvba’s performance of “El Baile y El Salon” and Venezuelan flamenco artist Siudy Garrido performing her original choreography for Manuel de Falla’s “El amor brujo” with the LA Phil;

Feb. 19: “Fireworks!” featuring Katy Perry, Pink Martini, flamenco singer Diego El Cigala and Dudamel leading the LA Phil in selections from Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” and John Williams conducting the orchestra in his iconic music from “Star Wars.”

“We are excited that this collaboration will help bring arts and culture to millions of viewers at home during a time when it’s needed most by our community,” said KCET’s chief creative officer, Juan Devis. “Southern California is home to one of the most important cultural communities in the world, and we have an undeniably important responsibility to share these iconic performances from past years with the community and with audiences nationwide.”

The series is set to stream simultaneously on PBS and the Free PBS app, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast.

Earlier this year, the Hollywood Bowl officially canceled its 2020 season due to the pandemic. It was the first time a season has been canceled in the venue’s 98-year history.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)