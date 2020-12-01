FONTANA (CBSLA) — A Fontana megachurch is mourning one of its pastors after he died a little over a week after testing positive for COVID-19.
Bob Bryant, a pastor at the Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, died Monday, Senior Pastor Dr. Dan Carroll confirmed in a Facebook post.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share Pastor Bob Bryant passed earlier today from this life and found himself fully in the presence of Jesus,” Carroll wrote to his church’s Facebook followers. “So many of you have prayed and contended for his well-being and miraculous healing over the last week and a half.”
The church had reposted a message from Bryant’s wife, Lori, on Nov. 24, which said the couple and one of their sons had tested positive for COVID-19 two days earlier. Lori Bryant said she and her son did not have symptoms, but Bob Bryant’s conditioned deteriorated very quickly.
“He has bilateral aggressive Covid pneumonia, suffered a silent heart attack and is having some kidney issues. They had to put him on a ventilator immediately. He is critical but stable tonight in the Covid ICU,” she wrote. “It really is the worst feeling to not be able to see your loved one in the hospital.”
Bryant leaves behind his wife and his children Missy, Jacob, Jordan and Josh. The church says memorial details are pending.