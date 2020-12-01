Comments
VENICE (CBSLA) — A woman was killed Tuesday evening in a shooting near the Venice Beach Boardwalk.
The shooting occurred at about 5:25 p.m. in the area of Ocean Front Walk and 17th Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.
Police said the shooting was believed to be gang-related with five male suspects last seen fleeing northbound on Ocean Front Walk.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)