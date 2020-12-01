ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Nearly 1,800 more Disneyland Resort employees will be furloughed due to the theme park’s continued closure as the coronavirus pandemic surges.
The 1,797 furloughs were announced last month in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, and were first reported by the Orange County Register. The layoffs were scheduled to take place between Nov. 23 and Feb. 21, the paper reported.
The Disneyland Resort, Orange County’s top employer, has been mostly closed since March when the first stay-at-home orders came down to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Some stores and restaurants on Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure were opened Nov. 19 for the holiday season, but theme park rides remained closed.
“Our thoughts go out to these employees and all who’ve been impacted by the coronavirus economic downturn,” Mike Lyster, Anaheim chief communications officer, said. “While it is all hands on deck right now as we deal with a renew surge in cases, this is a reminder why we need a plan for economic recovery that provides a realistic reopening roadmap for Anaheim’s theme parks when the time is right.”
Disneyland officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
It was only on November 27th that I read in the news that Disney is planning 32,000 layoffs, considering two of its theme parks shuttered amid surging coronavirus cases…. And now I see the news about 1,800 more furloughs at Disneyland Resort. I can’t even imagine the impact. This is unprecedented. I hope and pray we get through this mess sooner than later.