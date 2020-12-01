LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while San Bernardino County reported more cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 412 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 84,824 cases and 1,443 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 67,482 had recovered.
There were a reported 600 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 127 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 435 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 94,106 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 86,475 had recovered and 1,129 had died.
There were 781 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 171 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 127 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 20,193 cases and 185 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 16,596 had recovered and 3,412 were under active quarantine.
There were 103 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 29 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 1,122,035 Riverside County residents, 1,121,688 San Bernardino County residents and 274,009 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.