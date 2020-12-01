LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — CBS2/KCAL9’s annual CHiPS for Kids toy drive is once again underway.
CBS2/KCAL9 is a proud co-sponsor of the annual event which brings holiday joy to kids and families in need.
You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a child or teen in need. Join us at the following locations and dates:
Dec 4th
Walgreens
550 N Ventu Park Rd.
Thousand Oaks
Dec 9th
Riverside Auto Group
10276 Arlington Ave.
Riverside
For the first time this year, donate online OR drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a child or teen in need at one of our dropoff locations or events.
Donations will be accepted all December so the CHP can purchase toys and distribute them in time for Christmas.
The CHiPS for Kids toy drive runs through Christmas Eve.