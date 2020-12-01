LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans against traveling to Mexico because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The CDC issued a level four warning last month, it’s most severe, advising against all travel to Mexico.
However, those who choose to travel to Mexico should get a COVID-19 test between three and five days after they return. They should also quarantine at home for seven days.
Those who don’t get tested should quarantine for a full two weeks, the CDC says.
As of Monday, Mexico has recorded at least 1.11 million cases and nearly 106,000 deaths from the disease.
Travelers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport are now required to sign a form acknowledging the recommendation that they quarantine for 14 days.
While the quarantine is only a recommendation in L.A. County, in Santa Clara County the 14-day quarantine for travelers became mandatory on Monday for anyone returning from a trip of more than 150 miles.