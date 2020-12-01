GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Two people have been arrested after being found with 10 fraudulent EDD cards between them, Glendale police said Tuesday.

Stephan Morgan, 34, of Canoga Park, was stopped by Glendale police officers because he was standing among cars parked in a lot in the area of San Fernando Road and Alameda Avenue at about 11 p.m. Monday. Zenia West, 34, of Valley Village, was sitting in the driver’s seat of one of the vehicles, which had expired tags, police said.

According to Glendale police, both consented to a search of their vehicles. Officers found an EDD card issued to another person and a semi-automatic “ghost gun” pistol — a weapon with no serial numbers or identifying markers — loaded with a 17-round high capacity magazine in West’s car, along with names, birthdates, addresses and social security numbers on his phone, Glendale police said.

A wallet that West claimed belonged to her was also found in Morgan’s vehicle, police said. It contained nine more EDD cards belonging to other people, along with receipts for ATM cash withdrawals in high dollar amounts and receipts for purchases made from the EDD cards found in the wallet, according to Glendale police.

Morgan, who has a suspended driver’s license and is on probation for vehicle theft, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. West was arrested on suspicion of identity theft and possession of access cards with intent to defraud another.