COMPTON (CBSLA) — A man found shot and hit by a car on a Compton street may have been trying to carjack a motorist, authorities said Monday.
A man was found lying in the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday. He had at least one gunshot wound and appeared to have been struck by at least one vehicle that fled the scene, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.
The man was armed with a gun, and was shot while apparently trying to carjack a motorist at a red light. The driver was waiting for deputies when they arrived and will be interviewed by investigators, authorities said.
It remains unclear if the man died as a result of the gunshot wound or being struck by a car.
The man has not been identified, and no further information was released.