PASADENA (CBSLA) – Residents who were walking and running at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena were issued warnings by city compliance officials after they were seen exercising without a face covering, authorities said.

Enforcement teams were out in parks and other public spaces, including the Rose Bowl loop, where they approached more than 70 walkers and runners at the Rose Bowl loop whose faces were not covered, Pasadena city spokesperson Lisa Derderian said.

While most of those who were approached complied with requests to put on a mask, four people refused to comply and fled, Derderian told reporters.

Other local events were also shut down this weekend, including soccer games at Victory Park, and a car meet and motorcycle show, which had 50 attendees each, officials said.

The enforcement actions followed the reinstatement of health permits for three Pasadena restaurants that were shut down due to violations of the city’s COVID-19 safety protocols, while two additional restaurants were closed Saturday night, a city official said.

Despite a limited stay-at-home order in Los Angeles County, Pasadena – which has its own health department – continues to allow outdoor patio dining.

“We want to keep restaurants operating, but that hinges on their willingness to follow the rules,” Derderian said.