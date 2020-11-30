LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two lunar events overnight put on quite a show over Southern California.
A penumbral lunar eclipse dimmed Monday morning’s bright frost moon over the region.
A full frost moon is also known as a beaver moon, because the creatures build their winter dams at this time of year.
In the wee hours of the morning on Nov. 30, our favorite celestial neighbor will be shining bright for you!
🌝 This full Moon, known as the Beaver Moon, will reach its peak at 4:30am ET.
Light cloud cover made the full moon appear to have a massive halo, which was spotted by many throughout Southern California, including Linkin Park front man Mike Shinoda.
Meanwhile, the penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the sun, Earth and moon are not perfectly aligned, blocking some of the sun’s light from directly reaching the moon’s surface. Such an eclipse made the moon appear darker than normal.