PASADENA (CBSLA) — Three Pasadena restaurants that were shut down due to violations of the city’s COVID-19 safety protocols had their health permits reinstated while two additional restaurants were closed Saturday night, a city official said.
According to the city’s public information officer Lisa Derderian, approximately 50% of restaurants were found to be compliant during Pasadena Health Department inspectors’ initial visits.
“Enforcement teams will be out again today in restaurants, parks and other areas of potential public gatherings,” Derderian said.
On Friday, four Pasadena restaurants had their health permits suspended for allegedly ignoring warnings to adhere to the city’s COVID-19 safety protocols.
The most common violations including not wearing face shields, not properly distancing dining tables, and uncompleted protocols.
Following the suspension, each restaurant had to close their kitchens, schedule a hearing and then have an inspection before they could reopen to any type of dining, including takeout and delivery, Derderian said Friday.
The names of the restaurants were not available but Derderian said they “received several clear warnings.”
Unlike the rest of Los Angeles County, Pasadena is still allowing outdoor patio dining. The city has its own health department.
