SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Some regions in California hardest-hit by COVID-19 hospitalizations could be under a mandatory stay-at-home order if hospitalizations increase, the Governor said Monday.
Governor Newsom pointed to a recent surge of COVID-19. Over the last two weeks, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have increased by 89 percent. The 7-day average is 14,657 new cases. In July, the peak average was 9,881.
“If these trends continue, California will need to take drastic action, including a potential stay-at-home order for regions with concerning hospitalizations and ICU capacity,” the Governor said.